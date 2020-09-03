Why vote for Trump

Last updated 9/4/2020 at 10:14am

To answer all of those who would say, “I can’t believe you would vote for Trump:”

I’m not just voting for him.

I’m voting for the Second Amendment.

I’m voting for the next Supreme Court justice.

I’m voting for the Electoral College and the Republic we live in.

I’m voting for the police and law and order.

I’m voting for the military and the veterans who fought for and died for this country.

I’m voting for the flag that is always missing from the Democratic background.

I’m voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored.

I’m voting for secure borders.

I’m voting for the right to praise my God without fear.

I’m voting for every unborn soul the Democrats want to murder.

I’m voting for freedom and the American Dream.

I’m voting for good and against evil.

I’m not just voting for one person; I’m voting for the future of my country.

I’m voting against Socialism, Marxism and Communism.

What are you voting for?

Orolie Gubser