Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Gig Conaughton
San Diego County Communications Office 

Agriculture blossoms again in annual crop report, nears $1.8B

 
Agriculture values blossomed for the third year out of the past four and grew close to $1.8 billion, a height they last reached in 2014, in San Diego County's annual crop report.

The value of all agriculture crops and commodities rose about 1.5% in the new crop report that covers the 2019 growing season, from $1,769,815,715 in 2018 to $1,795,528,573.

Total agriculture values also increased in the 2016 and 2017 reports, before slipping by one-quarter of 1% in 2019's 2018 report.

This year's increase was fueled in large part by a 5.8% increase, from $322.9 million in 2018 to $341.7 million...



