Councilmember Chris Cate pushes for opening libraries for students and families

San Diego City Councilmember Chris Cate sent a letter to Mayor Kevin Faulconer Friday, Aug. 28, asking for the city’s libraries to be reopened in light of school years beginning and a decreasing case rate of COVID-19 in the county.

“I am requesting that the city evaluate options to safely reopen all city libraries as soon as possible. This can, and must, be done safely by following all social-distancing, health and sanitation guidelines,” he said.

In the letter, he acknowledged that the majority of students will be participating in distance learning, but that resources are far fr...