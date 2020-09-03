Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service
Special to Valley News 

Councilmember Chris Cate pushes for opening libraries for students and families

 
Last updated 9/4/2020 at 9:08am



San Diego City Councilmember Chris Cate sent a letter to Mayor Kevin Faulconer Friday, Aug. 28, asking for the city’s libraries to be reopened in light of school years beginning and a decreasing case rate of COVID-19 in the county.

“I am requesting that the city evaluate options to safely reopen all city libraries as soon as possible. This can, and must, be done safely by following all social-distancing, health and sanitation guidelines,” he said.

In the letter, he acknowledged that the majority of students will be participating in distance learning, but that resources are far fr...



