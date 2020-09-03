FBI releases map of specific location of Sunday's 'guy in a jet pack'

LOS ANGLES (CNS) - Friday, Sept. 4, the FBI released a more specific location of that person wearing a jet pack spotted in the air by pilots just west of the Long Beach (710) Freeway in the Cudahy and South Gate areas.

The pilot of American Airlines flight 1997 radioed the LAX tower Sunday evening to make the unusual report of somebody apparently flying at about 3,000 feet with a jet pack.

The FBI released a map with the location of the pilot and advised, ``Anyone with info about activity on or above the ground at the location depicted here should call the FBI.''

About the time of...