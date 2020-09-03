Redwoods and a bit of mystery at Samuel P. Taylor State Park

Early morning sunlight filters down through redwood trees, catching the rising smoke of a campfire, creating white misty rays. As I walk through a grove of towering coast redwoods, the damp cool air invigorates me and the carpet of dry needles beneath my feet is soft and inviting. The intoxicating scent of damp redwood and smoke permeates the air. I breathe deeply. Rays of light illuminate the lacy ferns crowding the forest floor. The sun glows green through wide, flat California hazelnut leaves.

This is Samuel P. Taylor State Park, north of San Francisco – a par...