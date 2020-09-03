Sen. Brian Jones of Santee tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, announced Wednesday, Aug. 27, that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Jones, who was on the Senate floor in Sacramento, wearing a face mask, Monday, Aug. 24, did not say when he was tested or if he was showing symptoms.

According to a statement posted on his Twitter and Facebook accounts, Jones “today, upon his return to Sacramento this week for the end of session, received news that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“He will be taking additional tests to recheck the results and to rule out possibility of a false-positive result. In the meantime, he’ll...