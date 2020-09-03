Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service
Special to Village News 

Warship fire on San Diego Bay is possibly arson

 
Last updated 9/4/2020 at 9:17am



An act of arson may have sparked an explosive fire that tore through the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego in July, extensively damaging the warship and injuring scores of emergency personnel while raging for four days, it was said Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Citing anonymous sources, 10News reported that the Naval Criminal Investigative Service has identified a Navy sailor who may have set the blaze intentionally.

The sources told the news station that search warrants have executed at the home of the sailor, whose name and rank were not disclosed.

