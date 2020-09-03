Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Capestro follows win with third place for 104.5:1 horse

 
On July 27, San Luis Rey Training Center colt Dominant Soul gave trainer Paula Capestro her first Del Mar Thoroughbred Club victory since 2015. Capestro saddled a 104.5:1 long shot Aug. 16 at Del Mar, and Severin finished third only three-quarters of a length behind the winner.

The win was in the eighth career race for Dominant Soul, who had 12:1 odds that day. The 3-year-old, who is owned as well as trained by Capestro, finished fourth in his previous race June 6 at Santa Anita Park. A third-place result March 8 at Santa Anita was his best finish before the July 27 race. He finished sixth...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

