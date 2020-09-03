Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SDSU signs basketball coach Brian Dutcher through 2025-26 season

 
Last updated 9/4/2020 at 5:59pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University announced Friday, Sept. 4 that head men's basketball coach Brian Dutcher has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Aztecs through 2025-26 season.

The 2019-20 USA Today National Coach of the Year is entering his fourth season as head coach and beginning his 22nd year as part of the staff at SDSU.

The three-year extension follows a season that featured a 26-game win streak and a Mountain West Conference-record 12th men's basketball championship with a 17-1 mark. "If the postseason had been held as scheduled before COVID-19 d...



