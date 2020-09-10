Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Blood drive scheduled for Sept. 21

 
Last updated 9/10/2020 at 5:54pm



FALLBROOK – Albertsons in Fallbrook is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank Monday, Sept. 21, from 1‑6 p.m. The blood drive will take place in the parking lot at 1133 S. Mission Road.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health, may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended before donation. Appointment and photo identification required. Call (800) 469-7322 or visit http://www.sandiegobloodbank.org for more information.

Submitted by San Diego Blood Bank.


 

