Boys and Girls Clubs of North County provide hope to Fallbrook families

FALLBROOK – During a time of need in the community, the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County is stepping up their efforts to serve Fallbrook families.

Like many businesses in Fallbrook, the Boys and Girls Clubs of North County closed its doors in March in response to the initial COVID-19 outbreak; however, the pandemic did not stop the club's efforts to find new ways to serve the community.

Club staff began working on an online, interactive program that any youth could gain access to through their Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts. This all-new virtual program showcased physica...