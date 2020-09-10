Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Boys and Girls Clubs of North County provide hope to Fallbrook families

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/10/2020 at 12:26pm

Wilson works on his distance learning lessons at the North County Boys & Girls Clubs.

FALLBROOK – During a time of need in the community, the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County is stepping up their efforts to serve Fallbrook families.

Like many businesses in Fallbrook, the Boys and Girls Clubs of North County closed its doors in March in response to the initial COVID-19 outbreak; however, the pandemic did not stop the club's efforts to find new ways to serve the community.

Club staff began working on an online, interactive program that any youth could gain access to through their Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts. This all-new virtual program showcased physica...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/10/2020 18:33