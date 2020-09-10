Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Coastal Clean Up Day includes Fallbrook

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/10/2020 at 11:40am

Zone 16 volunteer Gina Arias of Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free works to keep her zone litter free.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance will partner with I Love A Clean San Diego to participate in the 36th Annual Coastal Clean Up Day, Saturday, Sept. 26.

Although Fallbrook is not considered a coastal community, studies have found that approximately 80% of coastal trash comes from inland watersheds. By cleaning up Fallbrook's streets, creek beds and canyons, citizens are also making a difference in the ocean's health.

The event is a major part of International Coastal Cleanup, which is facilitated by The Ocean Conservancy and includes many U.S. states and territories, and over 70 countries. In California, Coastal Cleanup Day is a partnership between the California Coastal Commission, nonprofit groups like the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance and cities and counties throughout the state.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to grab buckets, work gloves, litter grabbers and masks and walk their neighborhood or favorite hiking trail. As stated on ILACSD's website, "Whether you're coastal or inland, it all makes a huge impact on the health of our waterways and oceans – cleaning the coast starts at your front door."

Participants may register directly at http://ILACSD.org or, to become a part of Fallbrook's ongoing litter cleanup effort and receive supplies from Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, contact Marta Donovan, coordinator of FBA's Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free, at 760-405-4054. Both organizations will track the amount and types of litter cleaned up. This data helps give the organizations a snapshot of what is impacting the region year to year.

Details of individuals' cleanup and findings will be shared on ILACSD's volunteer impact map to track cleanup totals, all day long, county wide. Participants will join hundreds of thousands of volunteers all over the world to remove pollution from their ecosystems.

For more information on FBA's Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free program or other enhancement projects led by the group, visit http://www.fallbrookbeautification.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/10/2020 18:35