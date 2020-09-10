Coastal Clean Up Day includes Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance will partner with I Love A Clean San Diego to participate in the 36th Annual Coastal Clean Up Day, Saturday, Sept. 26.

Although Fallbrook is not considered a coastal community, studies have found that approximately 80% of coastal trash comes from inland watersheds. By cleaning up Fallbrook's streets, creek beds and canyons, citizens are also making a difference in the ocean's health.

The event is a major part of International Coastal Cleanup, which is facilitated by The Ocean Conservancy and includes many U.S. states and territories, and over 70 countries. In California, Coastal Cleanup Day is a partnership between the California Coastal Commission, nonprofit groups like the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance and cities and counties throughout the state.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to grab buckets, work gloves, litter grabbers and masks and walk their neighborhood or favorite hiking trail. As stated on ILACSD's website, "Whether you're coastal or inland, it all makes a huge impact on the health of our waterways and oceans – cleaning the coast starts at your front door."

Participants may register directly at http://ILACSD.org or, to become a part of Fallbrook's ongoing litter cleanup effort and receive supplies from Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, contact Marta Donovan, coordinator of FBA's Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free, at 760-405-4054. Both organizations will track the amount and types of litter cleaned up. This data helps give the organizations a snapshot of what is impacting the region year to year.

Details of individuals' cleanup and findings will be shared on ILACSD's volunteer impact map to track cleanup totals, all day long, county wide. Participants will join hundreds of thousands of volunteers all over the world to remove pollution from their ecosystems.

For more information on FBA's Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free program or other enhancement projects led by the group, visit http://www.fallbrookbeautification.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.