Rattlesnake Tank paint recognizes high school seniors

FPUD staff are ready to paint over the "20" since the Fallbrook High class of 2020 has graduated.

FALLBROOK – For anyone who has ever wondered why the water tank up the hill from South Mission Road is painted with numbers each year, here is a little Fallbrook history. Every year, the Fallbrook Public Utility District changes the painted numbers on "Rattlesnake Tank" to reflect the year the incoming seniors at Fallbrook High School will graduate.

FPUD staff just painted over the "20," changing it to "21," to welcome the graduating class of 2021.

The reason for the annual external makeover? For more than 35 years, FPUD has painted the tank as the ultimate tribute to Fallbrook's high sc...