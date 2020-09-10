Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Ninth annual Fallbrook Scarecrow Days starts Oct. 1

 
Last updated 9/10/2020 at 12:13pm



FALLBROOK – Residents have been observed that scarecrows are gathering and discussing what they will wear and what to bring to the ninth annual Fallbrook Scarecrow Days – Oct. 1-31.

Businesses and residents are encouraged to display scarecrows to help promote tourism and business. Fallbrook Scarecrow Days is one event that everyone can participate in and maintain their social distancing.

Along with the Silent People and Pumpkin Heads, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a scarecrow contest again this year. The categories include Artistic Merit, Funniest/Humor, Kids, Pro...



