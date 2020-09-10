Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

US budget deficit hits record $3 trillion through 11 months

 
MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3 trillion for the first 11 months of this budget year, the Treasury Department said Friday.

The ocean of red ink is a product of the government's massive spending to try to cushion the impact of a coronavirus-fueled recession that has cost millions of jobs.

The deficit from October through August is more than double the previous 11-month record of $1.37 trillion set in 2009. At that time the government was spending large sums to get out of the Great Recession triggered by the 2008 fin...



