Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

38 new coronavirus cases in Fallbrook since last week

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/10/2020 at 12:46pm



Fallbrook is reporting 474 coronavirus cases as of Sept. 7, an increase of 38 cases over a week prior.

About 0.9% of the population of the 92028 ZIP code, which includes Fallbrook as well as Rainbow and De Luz, have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.

The Fallbrook area remains about in the middle of the county’s distribution of coronavirus case rates – 92028 has the 35th highest rate of coronavirus infections per 100,000 people, and the 45th lowest rate.

Nearby Bonsall’s 92003 ZIP code reported two more coronavirus cases Sept. 1 tha...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/10/2020 18:10