38 new coronavirus cases in Fallbrook since last week

Fallbrook is reporting 474 coronavirus cases as of Sept. 7, an increase of 38 cases over a week prior.

About 0.9% of the population of the 92028 ZIP code, which includes Fallbrook as well as Rainbow and De Luz, have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.

The Fallbrook area remains about in the middle of the county’s distribution of coronavirus case rates – 92028 has the 35th highest rate of coronavirus infections per 100,000 people, and the 45th lowest rate.

Nearby Bonsall’s 92003 ZIP code reported two more coronavirus cases Sept. 1 tha...