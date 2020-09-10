Convicted sex offender proposed for placement at Pauma Valley home

Last updated 9/15/2020 at 8:27pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man convicted of sex crimes against children in Northern California could be released to a Pauma Valley home, officials said

today, and a court hearing is slated next month to debate whether the proposed location is suitable.

Joshua Cooley, 40, is classified as a Sexually Violent Predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with

a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Cooley was convicted in Humboldt County of sex crimes against underage girls.

Last week...