County looks to discount SDSU cases as it inches closer to state restrictions

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County could regress into the state's most restrictive public health tier due to increasing COVID-19 numbers, with

Gov. Gavin Newsom today rejecting a county effort to discount the 722 positive tests recorded by San Diego State University since the semester began.

The county could find out next Tuesday if it will slip back to the "purple" tier of the state's coronavirus reopening roadmap. If so, additional restrictions will be slapped onto various businesses until the county can improve its numbers.

Data released this week showed one of the two metrics the state...