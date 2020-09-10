Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

County to open erosion control center in Alpine for Valley Fire victims

 
Last updated 9/16/2020 at 7:40pm



ALPINE (CNS) - San Diego County will open an erosion control center in Alpine tomorrow to help businesses and homeowners prevent debris flows in the areas burned by the Valley Fire.

The center, at 2914 Tavern Road, will offer free sandbags, fiber rolls and other items to help residents stabilize properties before rains arrive and potentially trigger mudslides and debris flows, county officials said.

Starting Thursday, the center will be open to business and property owners from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Appointments are not require...



