COVID-19 interrupts Fallbrook art exhibits but not the artists

Artist BJ Lane teaches a portrait class at Vista Library where her family portraits hang on the wall. The library closed soon after due to COVID-19.

Catching up with Fallbrook artist BJ Lane since Save Our Forest's Art Bench Auction to support Fallbrook's elementary schools' environmental education programs, Nov. 2, 2019l, has not been easy.

A favorite at community events and gatherings, Lane is known for her commitment to Fallbrook's Wine & a Bite events, the downtown art scene and presenting local art talks about the creative process.

Recently, she was fixing her rain-damaged studio, when the roof caved in and black mold was discovered which required immediate removal. Lane reclaimed the storage space to protect 40 years of art...