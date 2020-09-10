Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz 

Firefighters stop small vegetation fire in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 9/14/2020 at 4:30pm



Firefighters stopped the spread of a small brush fire in a Fallbrook field Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 3:20 p.m. in a field near Alturas Road and Merida Drive, according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

Crews arriving at the scene found an approximately 50-by-20-foot blaze and quickly surrounded it with containment lines, Choi said.

Forward spread of the fire was stopped by about 3:44 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at [email protected]

