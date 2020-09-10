Firefighters stop small vegetation fire in Fallbrook
Firefighters stopped the spread of a small brush fire in a Fallbrook field Monday afternoon.
The fire was first reported at 3:20 p.m. in a field near Alturas Road and Merida Drive, according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi.
Crews arriving at the scene found an approximately 50-by-20-foot blaze and quickly surrounded it with containment lines, Choi said.
Forward spread of the fire was stopped by about 3:44 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
