Firefighters stop small vegetation fire in Fallbrook

By Will Fritz

Last updated 9/14/2020 at 4:30pm

Firefighters stopped the spread of a small brush fire in a Fallbrook field Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 3:20 p.m. in a field near Alturas Road and Merida Drive, according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

Crews arriving at the scene found an approximately 50-by-20-foot blaze and quickly surrounded it with containment lines, Choi said.

Forward spread of the fire was stopped by about 3:44 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

