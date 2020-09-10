Five injured in crash involving semi, two other vehicles on I-15

North County Fire said five people were taken to area hospitals after a semi-truck overturned on northbound Interstate 15 around 2:44 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, in a crash that involved two other vehicles in Fallbrook just south of Highway 76.

North County Fire had begun a technical rescue associated with the incident, as CHP reported two people needed rescue in two different vehicles.

“Impairment is not believed to be a factor within this collision,” according to CHP Officer Mark Latulippe.

According to Latulippe, a truck tractor and trailer combination “was traveling on the SR-76 e...