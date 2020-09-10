Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Half-acre brush fire stopped in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 9/10/2020 at 12:04pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

The sky is tinted orange from wildfire smoke as the sun sets behind a grove of cactus in Fallbrook, Sept. 5.

Firefighters contained a fire that broke out Sunday, Sept. 6, in a field near homes in Fallbrook.

The blaze was reported at 11:51 p.m. in an area near Los Alisos Drive and Live Oak Park Road, according to information from Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

According to Choi, fire crews arrived on scene shortly after the report came in and stopped the forward spread of the fire, which was initially estimated to be about a quarter acre in size before being revised upward to about half an acre.

Some area structures were threatened before firefighters got the blaze u...



