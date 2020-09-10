Hazy sunshine continues across San Diego County
Last updated 9/13/2020 at 11:01am
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Smoke from the Valley Fire, now 79 percent
contained, continued across San Diego County today, resulting in dim, hazy
sunshine, the National Weather Service said.
High pressure will remain in control of the weather over the Southwest
much of this week, but the center will shift farther south by midweek,
resulting in warmer weather in the county, and should help reduce the areas of
smoke and haze, the NWS said.
``This last full week of summer will be a warm one, even as onshore
flow prevails,'' forecasters said. ``A weak sea breeze will moderate afternoon
temperatures...
