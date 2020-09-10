Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Hazy sunshine continues across San Diego County

 
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Smoke from the Valley Fire, now 79 percent

contained, continued across San Diego County today, resulting in dim, hazy

sunshine, the National Weather Service said.

High pressure will remain in control of the weather over the Southwest

much of this week, but the center will shift farther south by midweek,

resulting in warmer weather in the county, and should help reduce the areas of

smoke and haze, the NWS said.

``This last full week of summer will be a warm one, even as onshore

flow prevails,'' forecasters said. ``A weak sea breeze will moderate afternoon

temperatures...



