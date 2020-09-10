Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Phyllis Sweeney
Special to Village News 

Remembering 9/11 in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 9/10/2020 at 12:12pm

Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo

Phyllis Sweeney holds a painting that she bought for her firefighter/paramedic son from the first Remembering 9/11 Art Competition in 2016.

Nineteen years ago, Sept. 11, 2001, an unexpected attack occurred in America. My desire and motivation for starting the Remembering 9/11 Art Competition was to remember this very tragic day in our history. The attack on 9/11 on American soil took us all by total surprise. The shock of the attack is still hard to comprehend.

Residents of New York and Washington D.C. went to work or went about their day as usual. Many of them died that tragic day and so many of our first responders died attempting to rescue and save the lives of their fellow Americans, as well as those brave Americans who f...



