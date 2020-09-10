Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

San Diego County could backslide to more coronavirus-related restrictions

 
Last updated 9/15/2020 at 5:36pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The clock is now ticking for San Diego County, as new COVID-19 data released Tuesday, Sept. 15 contains one of the two metrics the state monitors now flagged as ``widespread,'' which could lead to business restrictions and closures if it continues for another week.

San Diego County's state-calculated, unadjusted case rate is 7.9 new daily cases per 100,000 population. The testing positivity percentage is 4.5%. Should the county have a case rate higher than 7.0 next week, it could be moved into the purple tier, and more state-imposed restrictions could be implemented on...



