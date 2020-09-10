Supervisors nix proposal to fully open businesses amid pandemic
Last updated 9/15/2020 at 5:42pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County supervisors Tuesday, Sept. 15 nixed a board member's proposal to fully open up businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Instead, the board voted to meet at 3 p.m. next Tuesday to discuss related issues, including the county's role on a state task force that is focusing on the pandemic. Helen Robbins-Meyer, the county's chief administrative officer, is a member.
The county will also send a letter to the state requesting that the COVID-19 outbreak at San Diego State University not be included in the overall case numbers.
On Tuesday, SDSU rep...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)