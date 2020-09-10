Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Supervisors nix proposal to fully open businesses amid pandemic

 
Last updated 9/15/2020 at 5:42pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County supervisors Tuesday, Sept. 15 nixed a board member's proposal to fully open up businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Instead, the board voted to meet at 3 p.m. next Tuesday to discuss related issues, including the county's role on a state task force that is focusing on the pandemic. Helen Robbins-Meyer, the county's chief administrative officer, is a member.

The county will also send a letter to the state requesting that the COVID-19 outbreak at San Diego State University not be included in the overall case numbers.

On Tuesday, SDSU rep...



