Two steps forward, one step back

Let’s start with the good news. Your continued pressure has been felt in Sacramento, and some businesses are able to reopen, at least partially. I’ve talked to many of you who didn’t know if your business would be able to survive any more shutdowns. I know those in the hair and nail salon industry go through extensive safety training to receive required state licenses, and I’m glad to see that they are able to open at full capacity with appropriate safety measures.

Now, here’s the bad news. While certain businesses were able to open, many others continue to be limited or closed. The announcement by the governor is not enough. The state continues to move and change targets and, in doing so, choses winners and losers. We’ve heard, for too long now, essential versus nonessential. While the governor may not consider certain people and their lines of work to be essential, putting food on families’ tables is essential, paying rent or mortgage is essential and trying to making a living is essential. Safely and responsibly opening our economy to get people to work is essential.

While some businesses benefit from the latest announcement, many others continue to be limited and are struggling to keep their doors open. Businesses have come up with plans to safely reopen and proven their willingness to reopen in a safe manner for employees and customers. I’m glad to see progress, but let’s continue to push for more local control and get all San Diegans back to work.