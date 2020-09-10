Autopsy report: Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned

ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An autopsy report released Friday says "Glee" actor Naya Rivera raised her arm and called for help as she accidentally drowned while boating with her 4-year-old son on a California lake.

Once his mother had helped him back on to the boat, the boy "noticed the decedent put her arm up in the air and yelled 'help,'" the report from the Ventura County Medical Examiner says. "The decedent then disappeared in to the water."

Authorities had previously said that Rivera had drowned accidentally after putting the boy, Josey Hollis Dorsey, back...