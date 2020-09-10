Senate approves new federal judge for San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The U.S. Senate Wednesday, Sept. 16 confirmed President Donald Trump's nomination of federal prosecutor Todd Wallace Robinson to serve as a U.S. District Judge in San Diego, where he has worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office for more than two decades.

The Senate voted 86-10 to approve Trump's nomination from last fall for a seat in the Southern District of California.

Robinson earned his bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley and his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

He worked in the Department of Justice's Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section before bec...