Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Valley Fire at 17,665 acres and 32% contained

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/10/2020 at 6:25pm

CalFire/San Diego County Fire Department

JAPATUL VALLEY (CNS) - Fire crews will spend a sixth day Thursday, Sept. 10 trying to quell a wildfire that has blackened thousands of acres in rural eastern San Diego County, leveling dozens of homes and outbuildings and forcing widespread evacuations.

The blaze, dubbed the Valley Fire, erupted for unknown reasons early Saturday afternoon off Spirit Trail and Carveacre Road in Japatul Valley, southeast of Alpine, according to Cal Fire.

As of about 7:45 a.m. today, the wind-driven inferno had burned 17,665 acres and was 32% contained, the state agency reported. The blaze has destroyed...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/10/2020 18:28