Valley Fire remains at 17,665 acres, 87% contained

JAPATUL VALLEY (CNS) - Firefighters Monday, Sept. 14 worked toward full containment on the smoldering remains of the Valley Fire, which was 87% contained after blackening 17,665 acres in rural eastern San Diego County, authorities reported.

As of 7 a.m. today, the blaze, southeast of Alpine, has destroyed 30 residences and 31 outbuildings, damaged 11 other structures and injured three firefighters, according to Cal Fire.

As of this morning, the resources dedicated to battling the fire included 48 engines, four water-dropping helicopters, two bulldozers, 15 water tenders, 13 hand crews...