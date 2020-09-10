Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Governor Goteven wins Generous Portion Stakes

 
Last updated 9/11/2020 at 9:11pm

Governor Goteven races down the track at Del Mar, winning the Generous Portion Stakes 4 ½ lengths ahead of the second place horse.

San Luis Rey Training Center filly Governor Goteven won the Sunday, Aug. 30, Generous Portion Stakes at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Governor Goteven and jockey Tiago Pereira had a winning time of 1:12.21 in the six-furlong race for California-bred 2-year-old fillies on Del Mar's dirt track. They finished 4 1/2 lengths ahead of second place I'm So Anna.

"Pretty exciting," trainer Lisa Bernard said.

"It was great. Great to run and great to win," owner Linda Templeton said. "We're so excited."

The first-place finish gave Governor Goteven her third win in three career starts.

"She's been...



