Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Petco Park to serve as neutral MLB playoff site

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/15/2020 at 3:44pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Petco Park will play host to a pair of American League playoff series next month under a schedule announced Tuesday, Sept. 15 that will culminate with Major League Baseball's first neutral-site World Series, played in Arlington, Texas.

The playoff tournament schedule was formulated in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with an eye toward the ``bubble'' concept employed by the NBA and NHL aimed at ensuring limited outside interaction with players.

Under the schedule, Petco Park will play host to a best-of-five American League Division Series beginning Oct. 6. The o...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/16/2020 05:55