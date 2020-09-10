Petco Park to serve as neutral MLB playoff site
Last updated 9/15/2020 at 3:44pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Petco Park will play host to a pair of American League playoff series next month under a schedule announced Tuesday, Sept. 15 that will culminate with Major League Baseball's first neutral-site World Series, played in Arlington, Texas.
The playoff tournament schedule was formulated in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with an eye toward the ``bubble'' concept employed by the NBA and NHL aimed at ensuring limited outside interaction with players.
Under the schedule, Petco Park will play host to a best-of-five American League Division Series beginning Oct. 6. The o...
