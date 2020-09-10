SDSU to play 2021 football games in Carson

CARSON (CNS) - Los Angeles County will play host to three college football teams next year, as San Diego State University announced Tuesday, Sept. 15 that the Aztecs will play their 2021 home games at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson while the university works on its new campus and stadium in Mission Valley.

The decision allows the university continue its work on the construction site adjacent to SDCCU Stadium, with the new stadium scheduled to open in fall 2022.

``Once the sale of the site was finalized with the city and we knew we could play football in Aztec Stadium in fall 2022, bas...