Uncertain future still for youth sports leagues

Fallbrook Youth Baseball players made signs asking residents to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic so they would have a chance to play baseball soon. The league recently announced a plan for some sort of fall ball season. Village News/Fallbrook Youth Baseball photo

While Fallbrook Youth Baseball is taking registration for a fall quote-unquote season, as permitted by the County of San Diego, other leagues are struggling to determine what their future holds.

"The county is going to allow us to – using air quotes over the phone – have a season, but they won't let us play (games) between teams," Bryce Kolezar, vice president of Sponsorships for FYB said. "Say there's a team of 12 for any division. They can only split up and play amongst themselves. They can't even play team B or team C. They can only split up and play amongst that group. It's just som...