Warriors field hockey CIF title defense delayed by COVID-19
Last updated 9/11/2020 at 9:17pm
Coming off a run to win the CIF San Diego Section Division II Girls Field Hockey championship in 2019, the Fallbrook High School girls' field hockey program was poised to capitalize on that success with a growing interest in the sport in town.
The Warriors used a senior-laden team to rattle off playoff wins that featured game-winning goals in the waning moments, a stout defense, and a cohesive team unit throughout.
Fallbrook had long been a field hockey powerhouse under the tutelage of longtime head coach, Kathy Waite, but in recent years, instability in coaching leadership took the progr...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)