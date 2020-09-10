Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

'There was no fighting this fire,' California survivor says

 
Last updated 9/12/2020 at 1:26pm



BRIAN MELLEY and TERENCE CHEA

Associated Press

BERRY CREEK (AP) — John Sykes built his life around his cabin in the dense woods of Northern California. He raised his two children there, expanded it and improved it over time and made it resilient to all kinds of disaster except fire.

So when the winds started howling Tuesday and the skies became so dark from smoke that he had to turn on his lights at midday, he didn't hesitate to leave it all behind in an instant before any evacuation order.

With the disaster two years ago in nearby Paradise, in which 85 people perished in the deadliest a...



