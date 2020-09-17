Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Coldwell Banker names its top agents for August

 
Last updated 9/21/2020 at 2:46am

Coldwell Banker Village Properties recently announces that Tom Van Wie is its top selling and top producing agent for August.

Coldwell Banker Village Properties recently announces that Don Bennetts and Heidi Dickens are its top listing agents for August.





 

