Coldwell Banker names its top agents for August

Last updated 9/21/2020 at 2:46am
Coldwell Banker Village Properties recently announces that Tom Van Wie is its top selling and top producing agent for August.
Coldwell Banker Village Properties recently announces that Don Bennetts and Heidi Dickens are its top listing agents for August.
