Fallbrook Library to reopen

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library will begin offering in person service at all 33 County Libraries beginning Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. In person service will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a one-hour break in service from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for sanitation of equipment.

All customers will be required to wear facial covering. In person services will include access to public-use computers, access to free high-speed Wi-Fi, and access to the Library’s collection of over 1 million items.

Door-side pickup will be available on Mondays and Fridays. The libraries will be closed Saturday and Sunday. No plans have been announced yet for the reopening of the Bottom Shelf bookstore. The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4650.

Submitted by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.