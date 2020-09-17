Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

FRHD offers drive-up coronavirus testing again

 
Last updated 9/17/2020



The Fallbrook Regional Health District, North County Fire Protection District and other agencies are offering drive-up coronavirus testing again this month.

The health and fire districts, along with Cal Fire San Diego and in cooperation with the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, will set up a drive-up testing site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the FRHD Wellness Center property, 1636 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Drive-thru testing was already offered at the Wellness Center Sept. 15 and has been conducted at the location semi-regularly since June.

Registration typically opens four to six days before the testing date.

The testing is offered free of charge.

Those who are unable to register online, 211sandiego.org, may do so by calling 211.

Anyone seeking more information can call the Fallbrook Regional Health District at 760-731-9187.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at [email protected]

 

