Volunteers wanted for Haunted Hallows

The Haunted Hallows of Fallbrook features a variety of scary figures for Halloween.

FALLBROOK – The Haunted Hallows of Fallbrook will return to town next month, Oct. 23-31, from 6-9 p.m., in support of "Hope for Marilyn."

With his Halloween creation, Jeff Woodrey plans to raise money for a 12-year-old girl named Marilyn who lives in Rainbow with her family. Marilyn was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma and is currently going through aggressive treatments to fight the disease.

To volunteer to help, contact Woodrey at [email protected]

Admission is free, but donations are welcomed to help the family.

All state and county safety precautions will be in place; social distancing and all rules must be followed.

Haunted Hallows of Fallbrook is located at 451 S. Stage Coach Lane. Parking is not provided so visitors are asked to find a place close by and safely walk over; volunteers will greet them and help them cross the street if necessary. No parking is allowed at nearby SonRise Church.

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign for Hope for Marilyn, visit https://gf.me/u/ydftdu

Submitted by Jeff Woodrey.