Call for entries for FAA open show

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association is holding its fall 2020 Open Juried Cash Awards Show, Oct. 21 to Nov. 21. The theme is “Find the Silver Lining in the 2020 Cloud.”

Show juror is Helen Shafer Garcia, a painter, mixed media, book arts, ceramics artist and an award-winning illustrator. Her watercolor illustrations have graced the covers, brochures, garden articles and advertisements of numerous international resorts and magazines for more than 30 years.

As a bit of a break for Fallbrook art fans, Shafer Garcia’s international commitment in France was canceled due to the pandemic, so she is available to be a judge for the fall show at The Gallery, at the corner of Main and Hawthorne. Because she also teaches technique classes at the nearby Fallbrook School of the Arts, artists know her too.

Shafer Garcia is again working in clay. She loves “the smell and feel of the clay.” In a previous lifetime, Shafer Garcia crafted clay miniature home structures on a commission basis as an outgrowth of her professional illustrations for many years in the resort and hotel industry.

“The ability to manipulate items in a 3D way while applying architectural aspects is great fun. All my rejects end up with happy second homes in my garden,” Shafer Garcia said.

Shafer Garcia has become part of several collaborative book projects and groups. “The Traveling Book Project,” “The Bay Area Book Artists” and “Paper Works” of Tucson, Arizona, are all in process and one of the books is based on tarot cards.

It works like this: “One artist begins the first page, then it’s mailed to a second person, and eventually it comes back to the originator. They are referred to as ‘traveling books.’”

Awards she has won include four San Diego Press Club First Place Awards of Excellence in Illustration for San Diego Home/Garden; Art, Cloth, Paper, Scissors; San Diego Home and Garden Lifestyles and Studios Magazines.

These ceramic creatures are the work of artist Helen Shafer Garcia.

Shafer Garcia holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with an emphasis in illustration and ceramics. She is a signature member of San Diego Watercolor Society and teaches watercolor and mixed media workshops internationally and across the U.S.

Entry date for the show is Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Gallery, 127 N. Main Ave. Entry forms can be downloaded at http://www.fallbrookartassn.org.

The gallery is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1-3 p.m. and participating in the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce’s closed streets open air program Friday evenings 3-7 p.m. For more information, call 760-645-0491 or visit http://www.Fallbrookartassn.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Association.