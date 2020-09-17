Estancia Senior Living hosts dementia education event

FALLBROOK – Opening in late fall 2020, Estancia Senior Living will serve the memory care needs of the Fallbrook community by offering a Montessori-based memory care program to its residents. As part of its outreach to caregivers and families whose loved ones are affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, Estancia Senior Living will host a free dementia education virtual workshop, “What is Dementia?” Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 1:30 p.m.

This workshop is vitally important as the global impact of dementia is staggering. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, as of 2015 there were 9.9 million new cases worldwide with one diagnosed every three seconds. With that in mind, all of us will be affected by Alzheimer’s in one way or another and understanding the disease becomes increasingly important to capably deal with afflicted family members and loved ones.

This virtual workshop is based on Estancia Senior Living’s exclusive memory care program, Montessori Moments In Time. The goals of MMIT at Estancia Senior Living are to enhance living for those with memory impairment by the guidance of the program’s five directional paths. Each directional path has the resident and family in mind to encourage independence and help deal with the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias. These paths include family connections, health and wellness, dining experience, life engagement and team promise. Family connections focus on the well-being of our families through virtual workshops, social connections, volunteer opportunities, support and education. Health and wellness is based on providing satisfying experiences, promoting independence and encouraging positive behavior while maintaining respect and dignity. The dining experience leverages meals as a time to reminisce, create new memories, maximize independence and promote socializing, all in an inviting, safe environment. Life engagement includes scheduled programs that support the whole person allowing residents to function at their highest potential, giving them a sense of purpose and overall well-being. Team promise focuses on developing care partnerships through ongoing education and training.

“When someone in the family has dementia, life can take a traumatic detour,” Sue Johnston, national director of memory care of Meridian Senior Living, said. “We recognize the obstacles you face and know that it is critical for you to have support, education and an understanding of how vital it is to take care of yourself.”

The virtual workshop: “What is Dementia?” is the first of a series of free dementia workshops at Estancia Senior Living. In this workshop, Johnston will present different types of dementia, how symptoms manifest, what happens to the brain and what to expect as a caregiver or loved one of someone with dementia. Memory care experts who understand the challenges caregivers of those who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease or dementia face daily, will lead these free dementia workshops that cover topics of importance to caregivers. Each workshop covers a different topic regarding memory impairment such as, “Engaging the Memory Impaired” and “Three Main Stages of Dementia.”

Since there are limited spaces in this workshop, interested participants should call 760-645-0238 or visit the Facebook page at least one day before the event. For more information about Estancia Senior Living, visit http://www.estanciaseniorliving.com or call 760-645-0238.

Submitted by Estancia Senior Living.