Healthy Habits for Bonsall and Fallbrook Folks: Preventing E. coli infections

Most E. coli strains are harmless, but others can cause serious food poisoning and stomach discomfort.

E. coli is a bacterium found in the intestines of humans and the gut of animals. The technical term is "Escherichia coli." This bacterium has warranted itself quite the bad reputation.

Most of the time E. coli is harmless and helps the digestive system; however, when the bad type of E. coli strikes, havoc ensues, resulting in diarrhea. These strains of the bacteria are found in contaminated foods or drinks.

When E. coli strikes, food poisoning, pneumonia and breathing problems can occur. In fact, 75-95% of urinary tract infections are caused by these bacteria. There are different strains of the bacterium that vary in severity.

Shiga is a toxin that forms from E. coli which damages the lining of the intestine. One of the worst strains is called O157:H7 and its damage makes people extremely sick. This terrible strain can cause abdominal cramping, bloody diarrhea, seizures and kidney failure.

The most common food culprits for diarrhea include ground meat, fruits and vegetables, untreated milk and water. Ground meat must be cooked enough to kill the bacteria.

Ground meat typically comes from more than one animal, so it is more prone to containing E. coli. The bacterium is found in the animals' intestines.

Fruits and vegetables become tainted by the water they are grown with or interact with. Untreated milk has not been heated to kill the bacteria. Swallowing water with the bacteria, typically from a pool or lake, can also cause an E. coli infection. This bacterium can be passed from person to person, so it is important to be wary of this when caring for someone who has been infected. Be sure to keep a clean kitchen and wash any items that come into contact with raw meats.

The onset of symptoms will begin within two to five days of contact with the bacteria. Diarrhea, nausea, abdominal cramps and fatigue set in. Most people feel better and back to life after about one week.

The only test that can determine if a person has E. coli is a stool sample. Antibiotics can be prescribed, but fortunately E. coli goes away on its own. The body will work to get all these bacteria out, and once it has passed, symptoms start to subside. It is important to stay hydrated and rest. Avoiding foods with dairy is important during the sick time to not further aggravate the digestive system.

Washing your hands, washing your kitchen wear and washing your produce are three easy steps to help prevent infections. Be sure to fully cook meat. Drink pasteurized milk. Always be aware of your water source.

It only takes a small dose of these bacteria to make its danger ignite, so always handle food appropriately. It is easy to overlook and think this would never happen, but it can happen to anyone, so be proactive to keep your intestines clear and free of E. coli.

Megan Johnson McCullough holds a master's degree in physical education and health science, is a candidate for her doctorate, is a professional natural bodybuilder and is a National Academy of Sports Medicine master trainer.