Rotarians clean up yard of Foundation for Senior Care

BONSALL – The Rotary Club of Bonsall provided service to the Fallbrook Foundation for Senior Care. The club turned out Saturday morning, Sept. 12, to help conduct the delayed spring cleaning at the site.

After the cleanup at Foundation for Senior Care at West Fig Street and South Mission Avenue, the site is ready for new landscaping.

Members and supporting volunteers did a major demolishing of the front yard shrubs, pressure washed both buildings and did a little painting. The front yard was being prepared for new landscaping.

"I want to give you a heartfelt thank you for your hard work at the Foundation for Senior Care yesterday," acting director Karen Geuy said. "Your efforts are step one in making our property look amazing. It always humbles and amazes me that there are people who give of their time, expertise and even funds to help us. You are appreciated more than my words can express. So, I will just say thank you from the bottom of my heart for your help."

Submitted by the Rotary Club of Bonsall.