VCC to hold a virtual fundraiser to support COVID-19 recovery fund

VISTA – A virtual “Magical Mystery Tour,” a take on the Beatles’ classic album, will kick off an online, fun-packed fundraiser from 6:30-7 p.m. Sept. 26, to benefit Vista Community Clinic. Established in 1972, VCC has evolved over the years to become a federally designated Community Healthcare Center serving Southern California.

“We’re doing what we can to pick up the pieces from COVID-19 and offset the deep losses we’ve experienced,” Fernando Sañudo, the VCC’s CEO, said.

There will be no charge to register for the virtual event, but everyone who signs up by the deadline will receive a free gift in the mail before showtime so they can participate in the magical event. A virtual celebrity appearance is scheduled, but the clinic has not announced them.

“With no venue to arrive to, nor dress code to abide by, we have instead created an entertaining, magical mystery event to rally our base of loyal community members, past donors and new people to ensure health care for so many who’ve lost jobs and health insurance, and others who are uninsured or under insured,” Sañudo said.

The first-ever virtual event will include silent and live auctions, including items like a Catalina Island getaway, electric bikes, golf club fitting and much more, with high interest items posted ahead of time for viewing and bidding purposes.

As the primary care safety net for over 70,000 families and individuals at nine locations from Los Angele to San Diego, VCC has grown to become a critical care resource. But personal protective equipment supplies for front-line workers, a drop in patient visits, heightened safety measures and staff needs have rendered a significant blow to the clinic’s funds over the past six months, with no end in sight. The pinch creates concerns about the future of services and programs and maintaining staff who deliver on the promise to provide top quality care daily.

Lori Roach, manager of nursing services, said, “Being a nurse is part of who I am, it’s not a job title. When crisis hits, I go into nurse mode. I get straight down to business and push the emotions to the side because the safety of so many depends on me getting this done and getting it right.”

The clinic is extending an open invitation to everyone to join them in the fight to secure access to health care when it’s needed most. For tickets and more information, visit http://aesbid.co/ELP/VCCSEPT20k or email Betsy Heightman, chief development officer of VCC, at [email protected], or call 760-631-5000, ext. 1139, for more information or sponsorship opportunities.

Submitted by Vista Community Clinic.