23 new coronavirus cases in Fallbrook since last week

Staff from North County Fire Protection District and Cal Fire San Diego help Fallbrook Regional Health District offer drive-up coronavirus testing. The next testing date is Sept. 29.

Fallbrook is reporting 497 coronavirus cases as of Sept. 14, an increase of 23 cases over the week prior.

More than 1% of the population of the 92028 ZIP code has now tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, a threshold the area crossed for the first time this week. 92028 includes Fallbrook as well as Rainbow and De Luz.

The 92028 ZIP code currently has San Diego County's 34th highest rate of coronavirus infections per 100,000 people, as well as the 45th lowest rate in the county – unchanged from last week.

Nearby Bonsall's 92003 ZIP code reported 43 coronavir...