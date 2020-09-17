Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Christal Gaines-Emory
Intern 

Ada 'Chick' Mahr celebrates her 100th birthday

 
Last updated 9/17/2020 at 6:59pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Chick Mahr, a resident of Silvergate Fallbrook, celebrates her 100th birthday with her fellow residents outside during a drive-thru celebration, Sept. 11.

If you were driving through Fallbrook and ended up at North Brandon Road on September 11, 2020, you would've been met by an endless line of extravagant old cars, balloons, and posters leading up to the Silvergate Fallbrook. This socially distanced parade was a celebration for the 100th birthday of longtime Fallbrook resident Ada "Chick" Mahr.

Mahr has lived here in Fallbrook since 1923, she graduated from Fallbrook High School and she worked all around the "Friendly Village." First, she worked in a lemon packing house, and then she moved on to work in the cafeteria at Fallbrook High School...



