Ada 'Chick' Mahr celebrates her 100th birthday

If you were driving through Fallbrook and ended up at North Brandon Road on September 11, 2020, you would've been met by an endless line of extravagant old cars, balloons, and posters leading up to the Silvergate Fallbrook. This socially distanced parade was a celebration for the 100th birthday of longtime Fallbrook resident Ada "Chick" Mahr.

Mahr has lived here in Fallbrook since 1923, she graduated from Fallbrook High School and she worked all around the "Friendly Village." First, she worked in a lemon packing house, and then she moved on to work in the cafeteria at Fallbrook High School...