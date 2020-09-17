Bonsall school board hears updates, perspectives on reopening schools

The Bonsall Unified School District Governing Board Wednesday, Sept. 9, heard from district representatives and employee unions on a variety of issues, but the majority of the discussion centered around the reopening of Bonsall schools.

In the superintendent’s report, Superintendent David Jones swore in a student representative to the board and gave an update on the district’s progress in having students return to campus in the near future.

“We have a great interest in getting the kids back to school as soon as possible in this situation. I also want to thank the students, the teache...